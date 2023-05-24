The club was formed out of extra school curricular sessions at Portland School around 2006/2007 and their first team has been runners-up in Sheffield Basketball League for the past two seasons when the club has grown quickly with more players than ever.

Matt Winks said: “The club has been on a fantastic journey in the last 10 years. I have been a part of it as a player and part of the backroom staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The doors are always open for anyone to come down, whether that be someone who has never picked up a basketball or someone that has been playing for years. All the players are friendly and really approachable.”

Worksop Basketball Club - enjoying growth.