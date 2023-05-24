News you can trust since 1895
Worksop Basketball Club is on the rise

Worksop Basketball Club are aiming to continue their big recent growth next season.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 24th May 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:27 BST

The club was formed out of extra school curricular sessions at Portland School around 2006/2007 and their first team has been runners-up in Sheffield Basketball League for the past two seasons when the club has grown quickly with more players than ever.

Matt Winks said: “The club has been on a fantastic journey in the last 10 years. I have been a part of it as a player and part of the backroom staff.

"The doors are always open for anyone to come down, whether that be someone who has never picked up a basketball or someone that has been playing for years. All the players are friendly and really approachable.”

Worksop Basketball Club - enjoying growth.Worksop Basketball Club - enjoying growth.
Training is 8-9.30 Tuesdays and Thursday and you can get in touch via the club's Worksop Basketball Facebook.