Winter training pays off as Bassetlaw Triathlon Club members make impressive start
After a winter of training Bassetlaw members showed that their hard work had paid off.
The East Leek sprint triathlon is a great early season tester following the winter months of indoor efforts.
Based at the leisure centre in the Staffordshire town, the event comprised of a 400m pool swim then out on a 22km cycle route that went out and back with the Staffordshire hills providing the undulations and a tough head wind making for a challenging return.
To finish, there is then a 5km run, taking in three laps where the wind once again tested the competitors.
First male home for the club was Steve Chambers, his first event since knee surgery just a couple of months ago, in a very respectable time of 1 hour and 10 minutes.
Phil Harrison, racing for the first time in club colours, was next male home with a time of 1 hour 11 minutes.
For the women, Lou Kelly was overall third female finishing in 1 hour and 9 minutes.
Also showing good early season form were Izzy Sheldon and Duncan McLaren.
Anyone interested in triathlons should visit the club website www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk