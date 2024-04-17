Winter training pays off as Bassetlaw Triathlon Club members make impressive start

There were great performances by Bassetlaw Triathlon Club at an early season East Leek event.
By Paddy Ducey
Published 17th Apr 2024, 12:43 BST
After a winter of training Bassetlaw members showed that their hard work had paid off.

The East Leek sprint triathlon is a great early season tester following the winter months of indoor efforts.

Based at the leisure centre in the Staffordshire town, the event comprised of a 400m pool swim then out on a 22km cycle route that went out and back with the Staffordshire hills providing the undulations and a tough head wind making for a challenging return.

Steve Chambers, Phil Harrison and Duncan McLaren at the East Leek sprint triathlon

To finish, there is then a 5km run, taking in three laps where the wind once again tested the competitors.

First male home for the club was Steve Chambers, his first event since knee surgery just a couple of months ago, in a very respectable time of 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Phil Harrison, racing for the first time in club colours, was next male home with a time of 1 hour 11 minutes.

For the women, Lou Kelly was overall third female finishing in 1 hour and 9 minutes.

Also showing good early season form were Izzy Sheldon and Duncan McLaren.

Anyone interested in triathlons should visit the club website www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk