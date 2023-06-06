Winter training pays as Bassetlaw's Shaz Burton wins opening Triathlon
The Sprint event based at the Craven Leisure Pool consisted of a 400m pool swim, then 22km on the bike through the Yorkshire Dales, and finished with a 5km run in Airevale Park.
A delighted Shaz said “I got a personal best in the 400m pool swim by 10 seconds so I was really chuffed with that.
“The bike ride started on the really busy A59 which I felt was quite dangerous. The countryside was nice and scenic but it then returned on an even busier A59. I got held up following a line of cars, had to unclip approaching the roundabout, and felt quite vulnerable at that point. The bike was going quite well up to then but affected my time.
“The run was hilly but I ran well and was very happy finishing first in my age group.”