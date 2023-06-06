News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Winter training pays as Bassetlaw's Shaz Burton wins opening Triathlon

Bassetlaw Triathlon Club's Shaz Burton showed that a winter of steady training can pay dividends as, entering her first race of the season at Skipton in North Yorkshire, she came home in first place for her age category.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 6th Jun 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 17:09 BST

The Sprint event based at the Craven Leisure Pool consisted of a 400m pool swim, then 22km on the bike through the Yorkshire Dales, and finished with a 5km run in Airevale Park.

A delighted Shaz said “I got a personal best in the 400m pool swim by 10 seconds so I was really chuffed with that.

“The bike ride started on the really busy A59 which I felt was quite dangerous. The countryside was nice and scenic but it then returned on an even busier A59. I got held up following a line of cars, had to unclip approaching the roundabout, and felt quite vulnerable at that point. The bike was going quite well up to then but affected my time.

Shaz Burton at the triathlon in Skipton.Shaz Burton at the triathlon in Skipton.
Shaz Burton at the triathlon in Skipton.
Most Popular

“The run was hilly but I ran well and was very happy finishing first in my age group.”

Related topics:BassetlawNorth YorkshireYorkshire Dales