Winter training pays as Bassetlaw's Shaz Burton wins opening Triathlon

The Sprint event based at the Craven Leisure Pool consisted of a 400m pool swim, then 22km on the bike through the Yorkshire Dales , and finished with a 5km run in Airevale Park.

A delighted Shaz said “I got a personal best in the 400m pool swim by 10 seconds so I was really chuffed with that.

“The bike ride started on the really busy A59 which I felt was quite dangerous. The countryside was nice and scenic but it then returned on an even busier A59. I got held up following a line of cars, had to unclip approaching the roundabout, and felt quite vulnerable at that point. The bike was going quite well up to then but affected my time.