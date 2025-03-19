Winning start as Worksop world champion Ellie Coulson moves up a weight

Worksop world champion Ellie 'Triple L' Coulson made a winning start to life as a super middleweight on an exciting bill at Shirebrook Leisure Centre.

It was a key moment on the evening of professional boxing, presented by Chris Boyle Worksop's (Boyles Pro Boxing/Switch Hitter Promotions) in association with the British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA).

Coulson was forced to vacate her prestigious WBA Oceania middleweight title she won in February 2024 but remains the WBU, WBF and IBC world middleweight champion for now.

Coulson made her super middleweight debut against Jenifer Joklova of the Czech Republic.

Ellie Coulson with Chris Boyle after her winning super middleweight debut.

Stepping up to 76kg for the first time, Coulson adjusted well, showing her power and skill to secure an impressive victory.

“She looked good at the new weight,” said Boyle.

“It is much better for her. At 5ft 11 and a half and now aged 23 she is a grown woman and has been at middleweight since she was 12 which is too long.

“We are now waiting for a rating for her in the new division, but we'd expect her to be top 10 and even top five. She will box again on 21st June at Carlton Civic Centre.

The event at Shirebrook showcased five other contests, featuring rising talents, professional debuts, and an international title fight that ended in unexpected drama.

At the top of the bill, Reece Bradford went head-to-head with Brayan Mairena for the Rise International Challenge Belt at super welterweight.

The fight started competitively, but in round three Bradford suffered a wrist injury, forcing the referee to halt the contest and Mairena declared the winner.

Amber Ellis made her professional debut at middleweight and looked composed, using sharp combinations and controlled aggression to earn a well-deserved victory over Amie Moody.

The light heavyweight clash between Garryn Huggins and Sunny Dhayal was a tightly contested affair, but Dhayal’s superior movement and shot selection saw him victorious in what was an entertaining bout.

Heavyweight Pete Crotty wasted no time in making his mark, taking on Ryan Kilpatrick in his first professional outing.

Crotty dominated from the start, displaying power and control to claim a convincing victory.

In a well-matched contest, the experienced Marty Kayes faced David Chapman and Kayes’ composure and well-timed shots made the difference on the night as he used his ring craft and work rate to earn a clear win.