It’s all smiles for this group of Worksop Harriers youngsters during an event back in 2015.

Who can you spot in our Worksop Harriers retro gallery?

Thousands of runners have been a part of the Worksop Harriers down the decades.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 9:58 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th December 2021, 9:58 pm

We’ve dug deep in our archives to take this trip down memory lane. Is there anyone you know here and what are you favourite memories from your time at the club?

1. A young Emily Race

Young Worksop Harrier Emily Race is pictured learning her trade during her rise up the national rankings.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Worksop Halloween Half Marathon & Fun Run

Junior Worksop Harriers awaiting the Fun Run start during the 2015 Worksop Halloween Half Marathon & Fun Run.

Photo: Barrie Codling

Photo Sales

3. Worksop Harriers youngsters representing Notts Schools

A group of Worksop Harriers youngsters are picture representing Notts Schools in 2015.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Worksop Harriers U15 relay team

The Worksop Harriers Under 15 girls relay team, and Amy Fendley, coach and long jump champion

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Worksop HarriersThousands
Next Page
Page 1 of 4