Worksop frame running star Rafi Solaiman admitted it was an honour to be able to walk the corridors of power after being singled out to visit the Houses of Parliament last week.

Solaiman was invited to a parliamentary reception by Pitching In and SportsAid, who sponsor the world silver medallist, with 11-time Paralympic champion Tanni Grey-Thompson among the speakers.

The 24-year-old was also able to meet other athletes supported by the initiative, with over 20 athletes in attendance on the banks of the Thames.

And Solaiman reflected it was a fantastic day out in the capital, a decade on from his first visit.

Rafi Solaiman with the Sports Aid gathering at Parliament.

“It has been amazing to be invited down to the Houses of Parliament and meet all the amazing athletes that have also been helped by SportsAid,” he said.

“Hopefully we can share stories and information about our journeys, and hopefully we can learn off each other.

“I was very excited about coming here today, my mum told me about this event after she got an email. I came here about 10 years ago on a school trip but I had not been here for a while. I am really privileged to be here.”

Solaiman enjoyed a stellar 2023, posting a personal best of 16.78 seconds in the 100m en route to a silver medal at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris.

The 24-year-old will not return to France for this summer’s Paralympics, with frame running not included in the athletics programme, but he is determined to continue training hard.

Solaiman picked up frame running after a stroke turned his life upside down aged 12, with a brain haemorrhage meaning he had to learn to walk and speak again.

Solaiman is one of 50 athletes supported by Pitching In – a grassroots sports initiative set up by Entain, owner of Ladbrokes and Coral – as part of its long-standing partnership with SportsAid, providing crucial financial support as well as offering development opportunities through workshops and visits like the one Solaiman attended at the Houses of Parliament.

And Solaiman revealed the support is crucial in allowing him to continue to train and compete as he chases his Paralympic dream.

“I got a silver in Paris last year which was really amazing and I wasn’t expecting that,” he added. “I got a PB as well and it is all thanks to SportsAid. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have had the training facilities. I don’t think I would have been as motivated to be honest.

“The difference SportsAid has made is unimaginable because it means I can do so much more and accomplish so much more. They have helped me with training funds, paid for me to do stuff that I wouldn’t ordinarily do. It has been an amazing help.”