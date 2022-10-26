The race has a big climb late on and usually windy conditions.

This year was no different but such was the performance of Matt Chappell this year you could have been forgiven for thinking it was easy as Matt went in search of a Good For Age time following a strong marathon at Manchester earlier in the year.

Matt ran through halfway in 1:29:43 and clearly got it all right and stuck in through the second half to run a nearly perfect split, finishing in 3:00:31, well clear of GFA and left with no doubt that sub-3 is on the cards.

Worksop Harriers at the York Marathon.

It wasn’t just Matt pulling out the GFA times though as Veteran Harrier Tracey West ran 1:52:59 half and on to a negative split in 3:41:38 to finish third in her age category and gain selection to represent England in the Masters Marathon British Championships in Chester next year

Five Worksop Harrier ladies ventured to Thoresby Leaf Kick, where four opted for the 10k.

Cara Bradley was first home with a significant PB of nearly 10 minutes in 1:01:04. Next up was Michelle Atherton in 1:08:39 whilst Amie Hewitt took part in her first race in over a year with sister Emma as they finished in 1:19:34.

Alongside the ladies in the 10k, Kim Widdop took part in the 5k Canicross competition, finishing fifth in 23:18

Advertisement

Sunday afternoon saw the start of the much loved cross-country season as Harriers joined the South Yorkshire XC League for the first time with a match at Norfolk Heritage Park in Sheffield.

A multiple lap course with a variety of laps saw the men running just shy of 7k and the ladies just under 5k.

The ladies had an excellent XC debut for Freddie Richards take second place, backed by Hannah Miller, Madi Spencer, Cathy Mhembere and Sally Bulmer to put the ladies in a good starting position to contest League Two.

First time at senior level, Ethan Ellery ran in the U17 competition, finishing fifth overall.

Advertisement