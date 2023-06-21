A Sprint event, that had a lunch time start, it comprised a pool swim of 400m, then an 18km bike ride over of the challenging hills of west Yorkshire surrounding Scisset near Huddersfield .

Steve claimed first place in his age group returning with a time of one hour and 2 minutes with Amy second in her age group in one hour and 18 minutes. She said: “It was a very different triathlon to any other sprint we have done but very enjoyable and well organised”