Victory for Bassetlaw Triathlon Club's Steve Chambers at Scisset
Steve and Amy Chambers, from the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club turned in top performances at the Scisset Triathlon.
A Sprint event, that had a lunch time start, it comprised a pool swim of 400m, then an 18km bike ride over of the challenging hills of west Yorkshire surrounding Scisset near Huddersfield.
Finally was a 5km run – a mix road and trails with a tough climb on a very uneven track then a nice downhill section to finish
Steve claimed first place in his age group returning with a time of one hour and 2 minutes with Amy second in her age group in one hour and 18 minutes. She said: “It was a very different triathlon to any other sprint we have done but very enjoyable and well organised”