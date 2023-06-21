News you can trust since 1895
Victory for Bassetlaw Triathlon Club's Steve Chambers at Scisset

Steve and Amy Chambers, from the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club turned in top performances at the Scisset Triathlon.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 09:52 BST

A Sprint event, that had a lunch time start, it comprised a pool swim of 400m, then an 18km bike ride over of the challenging hills of west Yorkshire surrounding Scisset near Huddersfield.

Finally was a 5km run – a mix road and trails with a tough climb on a very uneven track then a nice downhill section to finish

Steve claimed first place in his age group returning with a time of one hour and 2 minutes with Amy second in her age group in one hour and 18 minutes. She said: “It was a very different triathlon to any other sprint we have done but very enjoyable and well organised”

A win for Steve Chambers at Scissett Sprint Triathlon.A win for Steve Chambers at Scissett Sprint Triathlon.
