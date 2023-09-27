Unbeaten Worksop boxer Nicola Hopewell chasing first major title with Commonwealth crown showdown
Freeview channel 276
This will take place next Friday, 6th October, at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield, and has been titled Clash on the Court, promoted by GBM.
“She’s not an easy fight and she’s the current champion but I believe that belt is coming back to Worksop,” said Nicola, 32, who has won all three professional contests so far.
“I’ve been working on everything and I’m ready to put on a boxing display on 6th October.
“It’s my major first title fight and I’ve only had three fights.
“This is a massive fight for me and I’m really excited for this one.
“I still have a few tickets left it would be great to get Worksop behind me for this one.”
Dolan was crowned the new Commonwealth champion after going the distance and outboxing tough Tanzanian Halima Vunjabei in March.
Born in Norwich, the 25-year-old has won all five of her pro fights.
Tickets priced £50 can be booked via nicolahop[email protected] or contact her on any social media platform.