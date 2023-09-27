News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Unbeaten Worksop boxer Nicola Hopewell chasing first major title with Commonwealth crown showdown

Worksop's Nicola Hopewell will try to win her first major title next week when she boxes for the Commonwealth Super Flyweight belt against holder Emma Dolan from neighbouring Newark.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 14:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This will take place next Friday, 6th October, at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield, and has been titled Clash on the Court, promoted by GBM.

“She’s not an easy fight and she’s the current champion but I believe that belt is coming back to Worksop,” said Nicola, 32, who has won all three professional contests so far.

“I’ve been working on everything and I’m ready to put on a boxing display on 6th October.

Nicola Hopewell - hard in training for title tilt.Nicola Hopewell - hard in training for title tilt.
Nicola Hopewell - hard in training for title tilt.
Most Popular

“It’s my major first title fight and I’ve only had three fights.

“This is a massive fight for me and I’m really excited for this one.

“I still have a few tickets left it would be great to get Worksop behind me for this one.”

Dolan was crowned the new Commonwealth champion after going the distance and outboxing tough Tanzanian Halima Vunjabei in March.

Born in Norwich, the 25-year-old has won all five of her pro fights.

Tickets priced £50 can be booked via nicolahop[email protected] or contact her on any social media platform.

Related topics:WorksopSheffield