With over 20 different countries playing at the Blackball World Championships at Albi in the South of France, he ended up bringing home two prestigious world titles from the team and doubles competitions.

He took the Eid Seniors Doubles with team mate Andy Lucas, beating some of the best double players in the world.

They beat the Australia pair in the semi-final and then saw off Ireland's best seniors pair 4-0 in the final to be crowned world seniors doubles champions .

Kev Seaman and his England Seniors team mates celebrate their world title

Kev was then in the team that won the world seniors title in a brilliant team display.

Also in the team were Paul Eaton, John Chambers, Andy Lucas, Rob Chambers and JJ Faul.

They beat Malta in the semis and then beat the unbeaten French team in a great final with England winning 13-7 and Kev playing a key role in the team to make a great week for the Worksop legend.

Scotland ended up in third place.

In the main men’s competition, hosts France came out on top, followed by Malta and Scotland while in the ladies’ competition, France also won with England second and Scotland again third.

England won the Podium Masters title with Scotland runners-up and Wales in third.

But Scotland did take the Podium U23 title with England second and France back in third place.

The Podium U18 competition was won by England, beating France in the final with Australia in third place.

Worksop’s Harvey Elmhirst was also out in France as manager of the men’s team.

Before becoming a double world champion, Kev Seaman also had a great September as well, getting to the final of the EBPF National Seniors Singles.

He beat Trev Vaughan in the quarter-finals and then beat team mate Chris Winner 5-4 in a very close match before eventually losing to Nick Hawkins in the final.