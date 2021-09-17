Trio of Bassetlaw teams complete National Relays
Three teams of triathletes from the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club competed in the National Triathlon Relays series.
The event based at the National Watersports Centre near Nottingham attracted a strong field from across the country.
Each member of the team swims 500m before tagging their team mate until all four people have completed the swim. In the 15km bike, each athlete individually completes it until the last team member tags the first team member to start the 5km run section.
Team Tritans, comprising Kat Wisniewski, Stephen Bowler, Erica Tasker and Rob Earl finished in 4 hours and 28 minutes.
Team Mixed Nuts made up of Kirsty Smith, Tom Richardson, Haley Ellis and Jason Lippitt were home in 4 hours 15 minutes.
Team Dad Bodes, consisting of Andrew Barranger-Clark, John Flynn, Ian Hampshire and Andrew Jones completed it in 4 hours and 9 minutes.