Triathletes take to the hills and roads for early season duathlon

Shaz Burton at the Bramham Park duathlon.

Bramham Park is a Grade I listed 18th-century country house in Bramham, between Leeds and Wetherby, just off the A1, in West Yorkshire.

With over 1,200 acres of woodland and miles of trail paths for the run discipline and access to the quieter country lanes around Bramham Town for the cycle part of the event it is the perfect venue for duathlons.

Taking on the sprint event comprising of a 5km run, 24 km bike route and then a final 2.5km run, Sharon Burton completed the course in one hour and 45 minutes.

After the event, she commented: “It was a challenging run and bike course.”

Going for the standard distance event which was a 10km run, 48km ride and a final 5km run club members Mark Bringloe came back in a time of 2 hours and 55 minutes with David Jacobs finishing in a time of 2 hours and 46 minutes.

Anyone interested in try the sport should get details from www.facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub