Triathletes go international

As the triathlon season comes to a close in the UK on the continent there are still some warmer venues for athletes to test themselves. Such was the case for two members of the Bassetlaw triathlon club.

Emma Ryan was off to Paguera for the Challenge Mallorca triathlon. Starting with a two lap 1.9km sea swim in the beautiful, central and busy Playa de Torà, where the water temperature was a balmy 23 degrees.

Once out of the water and on the bike the riders complete two 45 km laps along the coast, passing through some of the best known tourist resorts and alongside some of the island’s most popular beaches before heading inland into the midst of magnificent natural scenery in the foothills of the internationally famous Serra de la Tramuntana, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The route is both technical and demanding with each lap having 500 meters of climbing. Finally, onto the run discipline where the athletes have a 21 km route that is beautiful and tough. The course being entirely through the center of Peguera consisted of four laps with the finish line in the centre of Peguera.

Emma Ryan at the Challenge Mallorca triathlon, supported by her parents.

Emma, who had done the event previously finished in a very impressive time of 6 hours and 19 minutes commented after the race: “I’ve been following a training plan set by Gav, the clubs head coach, for the last 12 weeks, the result was I took 31 mins off last years time.

"I’ve actually qualified for the world champs too. Had a better swim by 3 mins a better bike by 16 mins and a better run by 15 mins which I’m over the moon about. Took longer in transition this year as a had a toilet break. Weather was good too. Bike ride slightly different more technical this year but same elevation. The run and swim were the same, with the run being 4 brutal laps of Peguera.

Elsewhere in Spain, Helen Crossley was in Torremolinos to compete in the Standard Distance Aquabike World Championships. Helen was up against athletes from countries such as Spain, Germany, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, USA, UAE, Australia and Canada.

The Aquabike event consisted of a single lap 1500-meter swim before heading out on the 40 km bike course made up of three laps out and around the town of Torremonlinos. Helen came home on a time of one hour and 53 minutes.