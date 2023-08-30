Entering five teams of four, first home for Bassetlaw was the Tri Curious team, consisting of Darren Raines, Leah Smith, Matt Horsfield and Guille Galvez, in a time of 3 hours and 49 minutes.

Each member of the team individually swims 500m before tagging their team mate.

Each athlete then completes the 15km bike, until the last team member then tags the first team member to start the 5km run section