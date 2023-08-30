Tri Curious lead Bassetlaw teams home at National Triathlon Relays
Bassetlaw Triathlon Club had a strong showing at the 33rd running of the National Triathlon Relays at Nottingham's Holme Pierrepont.
Entering five teams of four, first home for Bassetlaw was the Tri Curious team, consisting of Darren Raines, Leah Smith, Matt Horsfield and Guille Galvez, in a time of 3 hours and 49 minutes.
Each member of the team individually swims 500m before tagging their team mate.
Each athlete then completes the 15km bike, until the last team member then tags the first team member to start the 5km run section
Racing takes place on a closed road course - near perfect for both competitors and spectators alike – and weather conditions stayed fine to allow all 20 competitors the chance to put in good times.