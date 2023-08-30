News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Tri Curious lead Bassetlaw teams home at National Triathlon Relays

Bassetlaw Triathlon Club had a strong showing at the 33rd running of the National Triathlon Relays at Nottingham's Holme Pierrepont.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 11:15 BST

Entering five teams of four, first home for Bassetlaw was the Tri Curious team, consisting of Darren Raines, Leah Smith, Matt Horsfield and Guille Galvez, in a time of 3 hours and 49 minutes.

Each member of the team individually swims 500m before tagging their team mate.

Each athlete then completes the 15km bike, until the last team member then tags the first team member to start the 5km run section

Racing takes place on a closed road course - near perfect for both competitors and spectators alike – and weather conditions stayed fine to allow all 20 competitors the chance to put in good times.

Related topics:BassetlawNottingham