Top class showjumping team heading to Osberton International

Nicola Wilson is just one of the big names on show.

The team of Nicola Wilson, Piggy March, Kitty King and Ros Canter will all compete at the Osberton International, which runs from September 30 to October 3.

Organiser Stuart Buntine said: “The result was just outstanding and we are delighted that all six riders head to Osberton International, a great place to continue celebrating their success with their younger horses.

“Osberton is well known for producing future global stars with our many graduates performing on the world’s stage in their more advanced years.”

Nicola’s ride, JL Dublin; Kitty’s grey, Vendreti Biats; Ros with Allstar B; Sarah’s chestnut Corouet and Izzy’s ride Monkeying Around are all Osberton graduates.

Sarah and Corouet won the British Eventing Seven-Year-Old Young Horse Championship in 2018 while Kitty’s ride Vendreti Biats was third the Seven-Year-Old section back in 2016.

In what has been a fantastic run of success Team GB now hold Olympic, World and European Team Titles while British riders currently have their name on Burghley, Badminton, Pau, Luhumulen and Kentucky winning trophies.

Adds Stuart: “We are all very excited about this year’s Osberton International, we have fantastic entries, leading riders, top class horses, carriage driving and so much more.”