Lee Westwood has ruled himself out of this year's Ryder Cup captaincy role.

Jacklin said: “Lee Westwood is the obvious next captain, but he wants to see if he could make another team as a player. Even though naturally it would be his turn, I don't think Lee wants to do it and he may never get the chance again.

“If you don't look at Lee, Henrik Stenson is an obvious front runner. So now it's Luke Donald in the hot seat, who is a wonderful guy with a lot of experience of winning Ryder Cups. He's got all the credentials.