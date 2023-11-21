Worksop Harriers were in fine form at one of the club’s local favourite races last weekend as Clowne Road Runners hosted their annual Half Marathon.

Starting in Clowne, there are plenty of undulations and a good breeze to boot as the course winds out and up to Elmton, back in to Creswell and then out of Whitwell back towards Clowne.

In all 16 Harriers ventured over the border to Derbyshire as Tom Shaw led home to the race to bag the coveted first place finisher's hoodie in 1:14:59.

More great results followed as Matt Daly finally bagged a HM Silver Standard in 1:21:55 and eighth place.

Worksop Harriers at the Clowne Road Runners Half Marathon.

New recruit Jack Hutchinson finished in 1:40:29 whilst William O’Reilly bagged the biggest individual improvement of 30 minutes in 1:45:25.

Rachel Silcock was the Harriers' first lady home in 1:56:13, followed by Cathy Mhembere (1:58:00) Jo Campbell (2:01:18) and Charlotte Rushby (2:05:01).

A trio of Harriers ladies were touring Derbyshire together as Madi Spencer, Nia Arthur and Alice Shaw-Philips all ran 2:11:58 while it was a close contest in the Manley Household as Lee-Anne edged out Mark in 2:20:55 to 2:24:27.

Another duo saw Sarah Morgan and Kerry Dickinson both run 2:43:36 while the final place along with pacing duties saw Jessica Blakemore turn race buddy for a friend, assisting them in completing their first Half Marathon in 3:19:53.

Worksop Harriers' Juniors took part in their third match of the Notts Mini XC League at Newark Academy, Balderton.

Conditions were good underfoot as 12 young athletes took part in the various age groups starting from 1,500m up to 4,000m for some great Autumn racing.

Sally Hamer and Chris Lawrence took part in the Linacre Infini six hour challenge where competitors complete as many laps of the Linacre Reservoir as possible within the time limit.

Chris completed nine laps for 28.8 miles and 3000+ ft of vertical gain and it was eight for Sally (25.7 miles).

On Sunday the wind might have been blowing something fierce but it didn’t stop some excellent results for Worksop Harriers over at the Gainsborough 10k race.

It is raced on a single lap course looping up towards Morton before a long straight back to Gainsborough – a course that manages to be windy even on a calm day, there is always a fast half to this race, but runners just never know which bit.

Nick Moore continued to improve, finishing 30th overall in a time of 36:25 while Bryan Cherry followed shortly with an excellent run 38:15 for 59th. Roy Turner rounded up for the club in 56:01 and a third in Age Category finish!

There was plenty of wind and rain but fun and games too for the Bulmer family as they took part in the Alton Towers Running Festival as mum & dad Sally and David toured the park covering the half marathon, whilst daughter Holly Bulmer completed the 5k, all taking a post-race cool down with a few spins on the teacups!

On Saturday it was time for more XC for some of the junior Harriers as they took part in the Notts Schools with some excellent individual results in their respective years There was a second for Isaac Beresford, narrowly missing out on a win, 10th for Holly Bulmer, a first place for Theor Bezorari-Oldfield with Miley Townrow rounding out some excellent results in fifth.