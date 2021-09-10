Tom Barber and Ben Compton to leave Nottinghamshire

Ben Compton has not been offered a new deal by Nottinghamshire. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Compton, 27, played five First-Class matches and made a solitary List A appearance, in which he scored 71 against Northamptonshire, having signed professional terms ahead of the 2020 season.

“I’m grateful for my time at Notts and wish the club a strong finish to our four-day campaign,” said Compton.

Barber, a 25-year-old left arm fast bowler, took eight wickets in six first team appearances during his two years with the club.

“It’s sad that my time at Notts has to come to an end, but I’m very appreciative of the support from the coaches, fans and players whilst I was at the club,” said Barber.

“I think the biggest compliment I can pay to the club is that it has been the most enjoyable 2 years of my career so far and I’ve made friendships which I hope will last for a very, very long time.”

Nottinghamshire Director of Cricket Mick Newell said: “We’re sad to see two players who have given their all and have been popular members of the squad depart, and we wish them both well for the future.