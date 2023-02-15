News you can trust since 1895
Three out of three as Worksop pro boxer Nicola Hopewell wins on points

Worksop boxer Nicola Hopewell made it three out of three professional wins when she beat Ivanka Ivanova from Bulgaria 60-54 on points 60-54 on the GBM promotion show at Rotherham's Magna Science Centre at the weekend.

By John Lomas
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 4:14pm

Reece Mould v Hamed Ghaz for the WBA English and Inter-Continental Titles topped the sold-out bill giving Nicola chance to impress in front of her biggest audience to date.

“I was really pleased with my performance and I took a lot of learning from my second fight and executed them in this fight winning every round,” she said.

“I’m really grateful for GBM giving me these opportunities to box on their shows which are local where my supporters from Worksop can attend.

Nicola Hopewell after her latest victory.
“My fight camp was great. My trainer Daz Medcalf knew exactly what I needed to work on for this fight. My strength and conditioning was again looked after by Marfisia Lanza who again did an amazing job keeping me on weight."

