Three out of three as Worksop pro boxer Nicola Hopewell wins on points

Reece Mould v Hamed Ghaz for the WBA English and Inter-Continental Titles topped the sold-out bill giving Nicola chance to impress in front of her biggest audience to date.

“I was really pleased with my performance and I took a lot of learning from my second fight and executed them in this fight winning every round,” she said.

“I’m really grateful for GBM giving me these opportunities to box on their shows which are local where my supporters from Worksop can attend.

Nicola Hopewell after her latest victory.