Three-day event stars to head to Osberton

Water jump action from Osberton.

This popular fixture will see a host of new features and attractions over the four days and runs from 29th September to 3rd October, incorporating the prestigious British Eventing Young Horse Championship.

Amongst a number of exciting developments, the cross-country course has been re-routed through the trade stand village.

The team at long-time supporter and sponsor British Polo Gin will be hosting themed nights each evening to bring each day to a close.

The ever popular Pony Club show jumping takes centre stage on the Sunday running alongside the Driving Marathon as part of the first ever national driving event to be held at Osberton International. The Pony Club Mounted Games will also be on the Sunday.

The British Eventing Young Horse Championship includes the Four-year-old Showcase, and Five, Six and Seven-year-old National Championships - all in action Thursday to Saturday.

The Four-year-old Showcase will be held as the feature class on the Thursday and includes a new dressage test.

The Five-year-old takes place at CCI1* level for the first time.