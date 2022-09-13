A club spokesman said: “The atmosphere was that of a summer festival, with partners and family members in abundance too.

“In what was quite possibly a record turnout for the club at this event, it was truly fantastic to see so many happy healthy faces enjoying a great day out together.

2Every single athlete on the day put in a sterling performance, with no mechanicals, time penalties, DNFs or disqualifications in what is aptly described as ‘organised chaos’ in the event brief.”

Bassetlaw club members at the National Triathlon Relays.

Each team member has to complete their 500 metre swim element of the triathlon event before tagging the next team member to do their swim and so on through the mixed teams.

Then they move onto the 15 km cycle and finished with a 5 km run section.

With all three elements taking part in the confines of the Holme Pierrepoint setting it was very much as described, “organised chaos” with the first team home for the club, Team Tunel completing the course in 4 hours and 6 minutes.

The club’s Sprint Distance Championship will be held as part of the Derby Triathlon this Sunday.

To be eligible simply submit via email, your race time and your age group winner's time.