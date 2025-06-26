Prospect Hill Junior School's boys and girls football teams celebrate their victories. The girls team as Bassetlaw Schools FA league winners and boys the Parry Cup winners.placeholder image
Prospect Hill Junior School's boys and girls football teams celebrate their victories. The girls team as Bassetlaw Schools FA league winners and boys the Parry Cup winners.

Take a look at these heart-warming pictures of Worksop schoolkids enjoying their sport - including Outwood Academy, Prospect Hill and Norbridge Academy - and see if you know anyone

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 26th Jun 2025, 13:33 BST
Playing sport at school can often lay the foundations for a long leisure sporting career in adult life.

For some PE lessons were hated, but for many it was a welcome break from the classroom and a great chance to have fun.

It was certainly the latter for children in our latest gallery of sporting days at schools around town.

We’ve got Prospect Hill’s football team, Outwood Academy, Norbridge Academy, Carr Hill Primary and Sir Edmund Hillary Primary School covered, amongst others.

If you have any retro pictures for us, email [email protected]

The Prospect Hill Junior School Boys Football Team who won the 2012/13 Parry Cup.

1. Prospect Hill Junior School

The Prospect Hill Junior School Boys Football Team who won the 2012/13 Parry Cup. Photo: Alan Janaszek / PhotoPro Images

Photo Sales
Norbridge Academy's girls football team before a match.

2. Norbridge Academy

Norbridge Academy's girls football team before a match. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Prospect Hill Junior School's boys and girls football teams celebrate their victories. The girls team as Bassetlaw Schools FA league winners and boys the Parry Cup winners.

3. Prospect Hill Junior School

Prospect Hill Junior School's boys and girls football teams celebrate their victories. The girls team as Bassetlaw Schools FA league winners and boys the Parry Cup winners. Photo: Alan Janaszek / PhotoPro Images

Photo Sales
Prospect Hill Junior School Girls Football Team celebrate winning the Bassetlaw Schools FA League.

4. Prospect Hill Junior School

Prospect Hill Junior School Girls Football Team celebrate winning the Bassetlaw Schools FA League. Photo: Alan Janaszek / PhotoPro Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Worksop
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice