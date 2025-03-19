Successful shows for rising Worksop boxing stars

The rising stars of Worksop’s Xbox Boxing Club enjoyed another successful show at their home venue of Stanley Street Sports Club with just three defeats among the 21 contests on the day.

Stand-outs on the day were Adam Smith, keeping his winning run going strong, as well as Thomas Frew, Riley Rushton and Leo Daley with class displays against quality opponents.

Another standout debut victory came for the Xbox 'Bulgarian Bull' Ivan Rumenov, winning a clear decision.

Leo Rawlings also added to his impressive record, making it nine wins out of his 11 bouts.

Leo Daley, left, wins his bout.
Leo Daley, left, wins his bout.

The razor-tight losses included long serving boxer Robbie Finnie in a very close contest.

Newly crowned National Schools Champion George Coombes was also presented with his champion certificate and vest on the day.

The club next fight on 6th April, again at Worksop’s Stanley Street Sports and Social Club.

