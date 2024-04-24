Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club, who have been using the venue for two decades now, fielded a strong showing with 18 bouts ageing from 10 years old to adults.

The local pugilists came out massively impressive, losing only three contests on the day with debut wins came from Ryan Benton and Daniel Lee, along with really impressive performances from rapidly rising star Robbie Finnie and big hearted big puncher in Amber Ellis.

Leo Rawlings also claimed a close victory and debutant Riley Ruston got his hand raised on his first impressive appearance for the Xbox team on the bonanza show.

Worksop XBox members at their recent hometown show.

Close losses came on the day from John Emmingham, Thomas Frew and Logan Sanaghan.

World class skills bouts were on show with head coach Chris Boyle’s latest project and boxing prodigy in Reece Ansell

“I said two years ago when Reece was eight that he had something special we can work on and it’s really bearing fruit at the minute,” said Boyle.

“I can only think of one word appropriate for that performance and that’s simply class.

“Reece’s big brother Robbie also shined bright today in a win against a fellow national champion from this year’s championships, so I know Reece has the DNA of his brother.

“So I expect big things and I like what’s coming from Robbie at the minute.”

Jake Clifford and Elsie Briscombe also had good starts to their careers with skills contests and younger brother Colby Briscombe got his first win in three on the show with a strong performance and deserved the victory.

This show came a week after the local club fielded seven boxers for team Yorkshire v Team North East in Middlesbrough where Yorkshire edged home by one bout.

Thomas Few from Yorkshire and Team Xbox won Fighter of the Night in that show, getting his first victory in a top level performance.