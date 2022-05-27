Amy Chambers crosses the finish line.

The Outlaw Half event based from the National Watersports centre at Holme Pierrepont at Nottingham has become a must do event for all abilities.

Its fast, scenic course which includes a 1.2-mile single lap swim followed with a 56-mile cycle and a flat 13.1-mile run, has made it a popular fixture on the triathlon calendar.

First female home for the club was Katherine Hall in a time of 5 hours and 44 minutes and for the men it was James Gregory coming back with a time of 4 hours and 43 minutes.