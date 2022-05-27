The Outlaw Half event based from the National Watersports centre at Holme Pierrepont at Nottingham has become a must do event for all abilities.
Its fast, scenic course which includes a 1.2-mile single lap swim followed with a 56-mile cycle and a flat 13.1-mile run, has made it a popular fixture on the triathlon calendar.
First female home for the club was Katherine Hall in a time of 5 hours and 44 minutes and for the men it was James Gregory coming back with a time of 4 hours and 43 minutes.
Other outstanding performances included, Amy Chambers, one of the club coaches who finished the half distance for the first time, and Tom Richardson who shaved 28 minutes off his personal best time for this distance.