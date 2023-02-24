Street Kickboxing Club wins medals at the WFMC European Championships 2023

Three fighters from the Street Kickboxing Club took part in the WFMC 2023 European Championships in Birmingham , after coaches Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz prepared the fighters.

Medallists are Krystian Such, who won a gold medal in the Low Kick formula, nine-year-old Jasper Ciesielski, who won bronze in Sport Boxing, and a fighter from Romania who trains in the club, Leonard Sicsai, and win a gold medal in Sport Boxing.