Street Kickboxing Club wins medals at the WFMC European Championships 2023
Worksop Street Kickboxing Club is celebrating more success after winning medals at the WFMC European Championships 2023.
Three fighters from the Street Kickboxing Club took part in the WFMC 2023 European Championships in Birmingham, after coaches Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz prepared the fighters.
Medallists are Krystian Such, who won a gold medal in the Low Kick formula, nine-year-old Jasper Ciesielski, who won bronze in Sport Boxing, and a fighter from Romania who trains in the club, Leonard Sicsai, and win a gold medal in Sport Boxing.