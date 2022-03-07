Mount St Mary's won 50-12 to book a spot in the final of the U18 National Vase final at Twickenham.

They slipped 12-0 behind inside the first 20 minutes at Sixways Stadium, home of Premiership Rugby side Worcester Warriors.

But the boys in blue and gold responded with 50 unanswered points to mantain their unbeaten record in all competitions.

Mount, who lifted the trophy back in 1995, have a 14-0 league record and are now just one game away from cementing their place in college history.

Headmaster Dan Wright said: “For boys who have aspirations to have pro rugby careers, who are largely already playing at a semi-pro level, playing at Twickenham will mean the world to them.