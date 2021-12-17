Sol Budinger has signed a new one-year deal.

The extension comes on the back of a prolific season in Second XI cricket for the aggressive left-hander, who also took his formative steps into the first team arena in the Vitality Blast and Royal London Cup in 2021.

The 22-year-old posted three centuries and five fifties across all formats for the Nottinghamshire second team last summer, all quicker than a run-a-ball, including 114 from 38 deliveries in a T20 encounter against Derbyshire.

His most significant contribution for the senior side was a 61-ball 73 in a 50-over fixture against Yorkshire.

“2021 represented a year of personal growth and it’s great to get the opportunity for that to continue,” Budinger said.

“The time I’ve spent within the first team so far has been a great learning experience for me, with a group of lads who made me feel welcome from the outset.

“That’s the environment in which I want to spend more of my time, hopefully for many years to come.

“It’s going to take some hard yards to achieve that, but I’m here to do whatever it takes.”

Born in Essex before moving to Australia aged six, Budinger returned to England to play club cricket in 2018 before quickly finding himself on Nottinghamshire’s books after being recommended to Assistant Coach Ant Botha.