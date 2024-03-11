SJR Worksop hit four on the bounce

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goals - Tom Mullen x2, Scott Wesley

Man of the Match - Brandon Ashmore

Saturday our men’s team looked for another win to keep the positive run of form going against a strong and tough Bentley team.

SJR kicked off to start the game, and with a an early diagonal ball from Boyd found new signing Brandon Ashmore in behind of the Bentley defence putting him one on one with the keeper who made a great save the ball then fell into Mullens path who slotted it home to take an early lead within the first minute of the game. 1-0.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A brilliant start to the game to take the lead so early on but a very long way to go as yet.

As the first half went on Bentley was moving the ball well looking to capitalise but barely creating many chances to cause any problems for the back line of Furness, Boyd, Greaves and Moody. It was more the home side looking the more threatening on the front foot with the front three of Ashmore, Mullen and Bennet causing problems down the left hand side linking up well between themselves.

But around the 44th minute mark, Scott Wesley found Ashmore in behind who ran the touch line and drilled a hard and low cross which the keeper parried back into Wesley’s path who tapped it in to make it 2-0 just before the break.

As the second half got underway we saw the introduction of Betts along side lake and Tongue who was controlling the midfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After five minutes or so early in the second half, a bit of a scuffle between the Bentley midfielder and lake saw the Bentley midfielder sent off leaving them with 10 men.

But Bentley didn’t let that affect them so much as they seemed to take a step up in their game from that, looking to pile some pressure on to get back in the game.

The game went a little scrappy for a short while until around the 65 minute mark when Moody pick the ball up inside his own half, running right through the Bentley midfield playing a one two with Ashmore to find himself 1v1 with the keeper and then squaring it to Mullen who calmly put it home to make it 3-0 to SJR.

That pretty much took the authority of the game, with SJR being the better of the sides creating some more chances but the Bentley keeper making some great saves to keep the score at bay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s another great performance with an all round brilliant display and yet another big 3 points for SJR to keep pushing up that table