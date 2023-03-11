Six wins out of six for Worksop stable on a groundbreaking night for boxing

Worksop boxing boss Chris Boyle has launched a new series of nights to show the sport's stand against racism and inequality, featuring a card of international professional boxing contests, including area title eliminators, British title blockbuster and WBU European title and a World title unification title fight.

More importantly, the bill featured a diverse range of male and female boxers from the UK and Ireland to Poland, Latvia Lithuania and India.

Chris, of Boyles pro boxing and Worksop's Xbox stable said he had put the programme together with Switch Hitters Promotions to promote the fight for equality in sport and putting an end to racism.

World champion Ellie Coulson with Chris Boyle.

Boyle said: “As a team and promoter we are absolutely proud as punch to launch the first ever boxing against racism event.

“And with all my fighters getting the victories - and deservedly so – it makes the event even sweeter.

“I’d personally like to thank my team and my sponsors in KCS Sofas of Worksop and Tower Air for making this show a success and rise chapter two on 1st July will be even bigger.”

Among the title fights, fast rising prospect Elle 'Triple L' Coulson, 20, already a British, International, Commonwealth, European and World champion was looking to become the unified World Middleweight Champion boxing for the International Boxing Council world title against highly-ranked Rajwinder Kaur, who was previously in the Olympic team and boxed at two Commonwealth Games, medalling at one.

Coulson controlled the action from the first with stylish footwork and fast sharp jabs.

Kaur was always applying the pressure, but Coulson stuck to the game plan and finished every round strong and took no chances .

The judges gave Coulson a clear unanimous decision over 10 rounds.

Also contested was the British Masters Belt at heavyweight over six rounds, between Boyles' Alvis Berzins and Scotland's unbeaten Liam Allen.

This contest was a cracker as billed from the start and didn’t fail to deliver.

Every round was five and take and this looked more like a middleweight fight due to the skills on display.

The crowd really invested in this contest and at the final bell both corners knew it was going to be tight, Berzins getting the nod by one point 58-57.

Also, Ben Gore from Boyles Pro Boxing won a third round stoppage against Kyle Boothman with devastating body punching.

Zara Johnson made a very impressive debut, stopping the always ready Tasha Boyes in the first round with a blistering KO with combination punching.

Luke White edged what most thought was a very tight contest at super middleweight over six rounds, showing great composure at times and also the important improvement.

