The 39th edition of the famous Halloween Half was as usual a very grim affair, but that was just the weather and the tail runners, because organisers hailed everything else as brilliant with more than 1,000 participants taking part.

From some incredible times and PB’s to people tackling some of the worst conditions they had run in, the event was as always a great way for people to experience some of the great places Harriers runners run round regularly.

The race heads up Sparken Hill, around in to Clumber via Carburton Lodge before a, slightly damp this year, run through Truman’s, Clumber Road and Windmill Lane and in to the historic grounds of Worksop College.

Runners battle in the rain at the Worksop Half Marathon on Sunday (picture: Mick Hall Photography).

Kristian Watson, of Heanor, was the first runner home with a dominant performance from start to finish, finishing almost five minutes clear of second place in 1:10:52.

First woman was Natalie Neville, of Hillsborough and Rivelin RC, again with a superb performance to lead from the gun in 1:28:51

Harriers spokesman, Tom Shaw said: “There was a total of 1081 finishers and whether you were a first timer, PB chasing or a fancy dresser, we hope you enjoyed the race as much as we did hosting you all.

"Despite people thinking who would want to marshall in conditions like that, it was brilliant fun and great to see so many tackling the challenge head on"

Some runners donned fancy dress for the race on Halloween. (Picture: Mick Hall Photography).

Among the 1081 runners there were a number of Harriers flying the green and black.

First home for the Harriers was Matt Daly in 1:25:25 – a PB of nearly four minutes, followed soon by Henry Brady in 1:32:18.

Ashley Wilson got in on the PB action with a time of 1:38:00. Christopher Lawrence finished in 1:58:18 and Matt Smith rounded off the ‘ entrants in 2:04:25.

First woman home for the Harriers was closely contested as Caroline McGinley who, despite battling a bit of a niggle for the last three miles, sneaked under the two hour mark in 1:59:23 while Sarah Whiting followed shortly but with a chip time of 1:59:00 for a fantastic debut half after only recently starting her running journey.

The Worksop Half Marathon took place in very wet conditions.

Gill Shephard was next in 2:09:59 whilst Emma Butcher ran a huge PB from a great year’s training, knocking nearly 15 minutes off her last half marathon time in 2:17:33.

She was followed closely by recent recruit Cara Bradley Running 2:18:52 in her first marathon, another woman with a great progression from this ‘ hard work.

Michelle Atherton got back in on the action following her trip to London for the marathon earlier in the month, finishing in 2:25:10.

November might be bringing with it shorter days but it also brings with the promise lots of cross-country action.

Overall race winner Kristian Watson (Picture: Mick Hall Photography).

This coming Saturday promises to be a great team day out as the Harriers head out to Berry Hill, in Mansfield for the National XC Relays ,with under 13 boys and girls team as well as senior teams in the women s and mens relays.

Runners at the start of the race.