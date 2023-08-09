News you can trust since 1895
Seven wins out of seven for Lync Boxing Academy

Lync Boxing Academy, located at Manton Sports Entertainment club, had superb day at the Ring Warriors New Era V show.
John Lomas
Published 9th Aug 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 14:25 BST

Head coach John Popplewell had seven boxers fight on the show and they all won for the 130 supporters that followed them to Kirkby Leisure Centre.

That included two winning title fights in new Super Welterweight Area champion Matty Templeton, who beat Andy Merrils, and Ring Warriors Super Welterweight champion Danny Knee, who beat Will Cairns.

Anthony Bennett beat Nathan Layton on a TKO, Emma Reeve beat Lauren Culbert (unanimous), Sam Bennett beat Brandon Chaplin ( KO) as did Ryan Paczesny against Luke Dyson. Jordan Cowley beat Craig Schmitz (split).