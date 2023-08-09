Seven wins out of seven for Lync Boxing Academy
Lync Boxing Academy, located at Manton Sports Entertainment club, had superb day at the Ring Warriors New Era V show.
Head coach John Popplewell had seven boxers fight on the show and they all won for the 130 supporters that followed them to Kirkby Leisure Centre.
That included two winning title fights in new Super Welterweight Area champion Matty Templeton, who beat Andy Merrils, and Ring Warriors Super Welterweight champion Danny Knee, who beat Will Cairns.
Anthony Bennett beat Nathan Layton on a TKO, Emma Reeve beat Lauren Culbert (unanimous), Sam Bennett beat Brandon Chaplin ( KO) as did Ryan Paczesny against Luke Dyson. Jordan Cowley beat Craig Schmitz (split).