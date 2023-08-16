Semi-finals crash for rising Worksop cycle star Ethan Pyle at World Championships in Glasgow

The 17-year-old former Worksop St Anne’s C of E Primary and Outwood Academy Portland pupil reached the men's junior 20 ins semi-finals, but two crashes meant he didn't make the top six to go through to the finals.

However, trials riders helped to boost the overall UK medal table by taking team bronze, gold in the men's junior 20 inch category and a gold in the men's elite 26 inch category.

Ethan is an elite trials bike rider – a discipline where riders hop, hook and wheel jump their way up, down and over purpose-built obstacles designed to test the extremes of bicycle-based agility and technical skill.

Ethan Pyle - rising Worksop cycling star.

He began riding three years ago after watching a Danny Macaskill YouTube video. He quickly rose through the ranks attending local and national competitions until he was dominating his category.

In 2022 he was crowned UK National Champion, coming third in 2023 but riding two categories higher then the previous year.

His name was then put forward by the UK UCI representative and in July he was awarded a place on the British Cycle Team to represent Team GB in Glasgow.

This year was the first time ever that all the different cycle disciplines were together in the same location.

His next competition is the World Cup in Denmark, before going to Slovakia for the European Cup.

Ethan was the first rider to be accepted by 11- times UCI World Champion Jack Carthy's Academy, which should see him as a regular fixture on the UK and World trails circuit.