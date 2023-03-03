Playing sport at school can often lay the foundations for a long leisure sporting career in adult life.

For some PE lessons were hated, but for many it was a welcome break from the classroom and a great chance to have fun.

It was certainly the latter for children in our latest gallery of sporting days at schools around town.

We’ve got Prospect Hill’s football team, Outwood Academy, Norbridge Academy, Carr Hill Primary and Sir Edmund Hillary Primary School covered, amongst others.

If you have any retro pictures for us, email [email protected]

1 . Parry Cup winners Prospect Hill Junior School's boys and girls football teams celebrate their victories. The girls team as Bassetlaw Schools FA league winners and boys the Parry Cup winners. Photo: Alan Janaszek / PhotoPro Images Photo Sales

2 . Prospect Hill Junior School The Prospect Hill Junior School Boys Football Team who won the 2012/13 Parry Cup. Photo: Alan Janaszek / PhotoPro Images Photo Sales

3 . Norbridge Academy Norbridge Academy's girls football team before a match. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4 . Prospect Hill Junior School Prospect Hill Junior School's boys and girls football teams celebrate their victories. The girls team as Bassetlaw Schools FA league winners and boys the Parry Cup winners. Photo: Alan Janaszek / PhotoPro Images Photo Sales