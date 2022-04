The race welcomed 37 runners, with 18 of these running personal best times.

An event organiser said: “It was an amazing turnout with many parents running with their children. It was really amazing to see so many families getting involved and enjoying themselves.”

The event runs every Sunday at 9am, with children aged 4-14 of all abilities attending.

The next themed event is on Sunday 5th June where runners will wear red, white and blue to mark the Queen's Jubilee.

