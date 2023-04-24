See if you can spot anyone you know in these Worksop tennis and table tennis pictures
Racket sports have been a popular past-time across Worksop for many years.
The town’s table tennis league has seen many players pass through the ranks, including the town’s international star Sam Walker.
Tennis has also been popular with countless leisure players taking to Worksop’s courts to do battle.
In our latest retro sports gallery we bring you just some of the players who have contributed to that success.
Take a look and see if one of your family members or friends feature.
