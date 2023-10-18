Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He bounced back in style from a loss and wowed the local crowd at the club's latest show at Stanley Street Sports Club with slick movement and fast counter punches in every round to win a unanimous victory.

It was one of 24 bouts on a stacked card from first time debutants to elite open class boxers and clubs travelled from as far south as Essex and as far north as Darlington.

Advertisement

Advertisement

First time wins on debuts came for Ryan Adair, beating his Doncaster opponent, and slick southpaw Leo Rawlins against an opponent from North Wingfield ABC.

WorksopXBox Academy at their latest show.

The wins kept coming to the home corner for Hayden Hallam with an impressive KO of her opponent from Double J Boxing, Ashford, who until the stoppage was showing signs of class, plus further wins for the ever improving Leo Daley and Adam Dent.

A fine display of boxing skill was displayed by 'Afghan Prince' Aryan Nazari taking his record to 10 wins in 14 bouts, while Xbox long server Brandon Cummins gained another fine win against a very strong opponent from Kettering SOB.

Chloe Morris, Reece Deverick, Logan Sanaghan, Rhys Wroe, Finley Thorlby-Coy all showed their potential in skills contests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were also fine displays in skills contests by female future champion Romanie Birkin, who has already had six fights and four wins as a boxer, and Reece Ansell who took another big step on the day.

John Emmingham also took to the ring in a skills competition on the day and added to his boxing toolkit,

Daniel Rigby was the only loss for the Xbox hopefuls who had his original bout changed late notice to a more seasoned experienced boxer and was just outclassed in the experience bracket.

Head coach Boyle said: “What a show that was - 24 bouts and one loss. What more can we ask for?

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There were so many great performances in that ring and I’m especially pleased with Robbie Finnie who bounced back with style from his last loss.

“There are so many big future stars in this Academy at this time, so I’m really excited for the future.”

The show raised funds for the Combat Stress charity, which assists veterans of conflict in everyday life.

Boyle added: “This charity is so close to my heart due to being an ex-soldier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Sometimes we take for granted that someone is putting their lives on the line in conflicts around the world to protect ours. So if we can help these guys we will.”