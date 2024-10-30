Worksop's Team Xbox Boxing Academy kickstarted the new season of amateur boxing with a total of 19 bouts on a stacked card.

The Xbox rising stars fielded fighters from the age of 10 to adults and the entertainment was there from the first bell before sell out crowd at Stanley Street Club.

The club produced fantastic performances by all the squad with standout wins for the ever-improving Robbie Finnie, beating a rising Holland Park star in a slick performance, bringing his record to eight wins in 12 bouts.

Head coach Chris Boyles' 'young Iron Mike Tyson' Leo Lamar Daley, boxing at heavyweight, had a short time in the ring, stopping his opponent in the second round of his contest against a very good, strong opponent from Essex ringside.

Worksop XBox's team of boxers at the opening show.

Riley Ruston also got a win under his belt with great movement from the first bell.

Belt champion and Box Cup champion from last season Leo Rawlins continued his good form, winning a unanimous decision to take his record to eight wins in nine bouts.

Thomas Frew lost narrowly in a contest most thought he had won, but he gave an impressive performance in doing so.

There were debuts for George and Thomas Coombes, who were impressive along with Isaac Parker and Seth Miles.

And there was also a very emotional return to the ring for Xbox’s Jack Dobb, who hasn’t been back in the ring since fighting and winning his battle with leukaemia, underlining the fighting family spirit this club has in abundance.

Coach Boyle said: “It’s been a crazy show.

“We had five boxers pull out on the day from away clubs so to pull it together on the morning of this show was a huge achievement.

“But we never give in at Xbox and that and today's performance from my team showed that, as it always does.

“Worksop should be incredibly proud of this academy and its boxers.

“We brought boxing back to the town two decades ago and we’ve not stopped delivering local shows and local champions.

“Today you saw young boxers like Robbie Finnie, who’s been at the gym from five years old and is now 15, show what can be achieved by staying true to each other and the place where they call home.

“He will become a star along with his team mates.”

An impressive last non-scoring skills contest was also staged on the day by a youngster who Boyle believes is the future at Xbox - Reece Ansell brother of already high-flying Xbox starlet Robbie Finnie.

Reece will have his first competitive bout in November and Boyle says it should be some watch.