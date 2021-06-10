Reduced capacity reached for Notts' home T20 opener

The Notts Outlaws will play in front of a reduced crowd. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The match will be played before a significantly reduced crowd due to the government’s Covid-19 guidelines.

The club is reminding all members, who were handed the exclusive opportunity to claim reserved seats for the game, that their membership card alone will not be sufficient to gain entry.

Those not in receipt of an allocated seat ticket are advised not to travel to the venue – and those who have secured a spot are being urged to ensure that their e-tickets have been downloaded to their mobile devices or printed at home ahead of arriving at the venue.

Gates are due to open at 5.30pm for a 6.30pm start and all spectators will be sat in household groups or support bubbles with social distancing in place.

A link to the matchday guide for those who are attending is available here.