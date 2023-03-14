The weekend started with the Saddleworth 10 Reservoir Fell Race.

Named quite obviously for the terrain it circumnavigates, starting East of Manchester with 26+ miles and 4000+ ft and self-navigated hills, bogs, and moorland though well-and-creatively stocked aid stations provided some welcome relief.

Natalie Cunningham, Samantha Marriott and Tanja Maric covered the distance together in seven hours 23 minutes.

Worksop Harriers at the Retford Half Marathon.

Upping the mileage even more, starting on Saturday and continuing well into Sunday Morning multiple Harriers took part in the Rasselbock Back Yard Ultra at Sherwood Pines.

The format is 4.1667 miles for a lap and starting at noon, runners must complete a lap on the hour, every hour for as long as they can.

They can run each lap as quickly as they like providing they are ready to start the next lap on the next hour.

Runners finish when they can not start (and finish!) the next lap either via choice or being timed out through not completing the last lap in time.

Five Harriers took place in the event for the first time with three of them getting distance PBs.

Kate Thorneloe was the first distance PB covering 50 miles (12 Laps) to finish just before Sunday came.

Next up Henry Brady covered 62.5 miles (15 laps) whilst it was all level between Adam Jonczyk and Chris Johnson with just shy of 71 miles (17 laps), but the weekend's longest Harrier was a superb 91.7 miles (22 laps) by Matt Daly, running through the night to finish just in time to be home for some Sunday lunch.

On Sunday a solitary Harrier was out well in front at the Running GP Oulton Park 10k where James Lonsdale was clear winner by nearly 90s in a very fast time of 32:59.

Just down the road many Harriers were at a local favourite, the Retford Half Marathon.

A popular race over the years with the Harriers, this year saw 32 Harriers taking part with everything from PBs to marathon training runs in sight - and it was an incredible day for it with over 20 PBs achieved and many achieving new levels of club standards.

Results were:

Thomas Shaw – 1:12:13 (PB)

Paul Marriott – 1:20:52

Tom McLaren – 1:27:09 (PB)

Steve Carr – 1:28:22 (PB and Silver Standard)

Hannah Miller – 1:30:40 (PB and Silver Standard)

Kerry Saville – 1:31:28 (PB and Silver Standard)

Richard Hind – 1:31:34 (PB and Gold Standard)

Dom Ayton – 1:31:49 (PB)

Chris Bliss – 1:33:42 (PB)

Chris Lawrence – 1:35:00 (PB and Silver Standard)

David Firth – 1:40:35 (PB and Bronze Standard)

Madi Spencer – 1:45:11 (PB)

Stuart McCluskie – 1:45:33 (PB)

Rachel Silcock – 1:47:26 (PB and Silver Standard)

Cathy Mhembere – 1:48:45 (Club Gold Standard)

Charlotte Rushby – 1:49:44 (Course PB)

Nick Mould – 1:50:54 (PB)

Sam Springthorpe – 1:53:38

Nia Arthur – 1:57:55 (PB)

Alice Shaw-Phillips – 2:05:30 (PB)

Gemma Hind – 2:08:22 (PB)

John Shephard -2:09:25

Cara Bradley – 2:10:57 (PB)

Sara Whiting – 2:11:24

Kerry Dickinson – 2:13:28

Sarah Morgan – 2:14:44

Shaun Chadwick – 2:15:16

Michelle Atherton – 2:17:00 (PB)

Nichola Rumboll – 2:17:00

Simon Wright – 2:19:56 (PB)

Delia Nicholson – 2:36:15

