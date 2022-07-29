Kirsty Law, a two-time British discus champion, is due to compete in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 2.

Alongside her athletic success, Kirsty is also a health care assistant at Rampton Hospital, managed by Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Kirsty has proven very successful in her sport, winning the Scottish title 13 times, and has been sponsored by the Trust.

She is also hoping to qualify for the future World and European Championships. Her long-term goal is to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Anna Simpson, general manager at Rampton Hospital, said: “We want to wish Kirsty the very best of luck at the Commonwealth Games - it’s fantastic to see one of our colleagues competing.