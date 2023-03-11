First home was Matt Quibell who finished second overall in a time of one hour and 10 minutes just 30 seconds behind the overall winner.

He said: “I'd been nursing a calf injury for a few weeks prior to the race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So training in the build-up was mainly done on the bike, in swimming pool and the gym, although a decent threshold session the week prior to the race showed me I’d maintained run fitness.

Matt Quibell, left, with the Retford frontrunners.

“The aim was to go out hard with the front runners and assess the pace as I went.

“After the start gun, I quickly found myself in a group of just three and that’s pretty much how it stayed for several miles with just one other runner joining us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Around mile eight, myself and the eventual winner broke away before he pushed on in mile nine, leaving me around 30 seconds behind in second place and around 20 seconds in front of third.

“I was super happy with the result, particularly with the lack of run mileage and the support around the course made the day extra special, so thanks to everyone who came along.

"It was also great to spend the morning with several of my other friends from Bassetlaw Tri Club who also participated in the event.”

Other club members who finished were, Arian Hopkinson, Stephen Bowler, Leah Smith and Andrew Jones.

Advertisement

Advertisement