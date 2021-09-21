Peter Moores extends contract with Nottinghamshire

The Head Coach has led the Green and Golds to three trophies since taking over in 2017.

“We have been a force in the limited overs game throughout Pete’s time in charge and, during the past couple of seasons, we have seen a young side make significant progress in the County Championship as well,” said Nottinghamshire Director of Cricket Mick Newell.

“The three white-ball trophies the club has won, as well as the consistency shown in qualifying for the latter stages, constitutes a record that’s as good as anyone’s in the county game.

“Meanwhile, strides were made during the shortened 2020 season to make us more competitive in red-ball cricket and, this year, we have been back to where we want to be in terms of our performances in the First-Class game.

“Pete’s presence within our setup has been a key factor in terms of our recruitment because people want to work with him, and he has also successfully committed to bringing through home grown players with the likes of Lyndon James, Liam Patterson-White and Joey Evison all set to play a big part for the club long into the future.”

Moores, previously a Championship winner as Head Coach of Sussex and Lancashire, as well as stints leading both the ECB’s National Academy and England, has further ambitions to fulfil at Trent Bridge.

“Being Head Coach of Nottinghamshire is a privilege,” said Moores.

“Representing a club like ours is about making a contribution to something bigger than yourself and trying to take it to a better place than you found it.

“With the trophies and hard-fought matches won, with the friendships formed and with seeing players get better, we’re making memories along the way.