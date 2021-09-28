PB’s for rising Worksop Harriers star Alicia Wells

Alicia Wells took part in the U15 girls National Schools Pentathlon at Bedford, reaching the high standard of athletics in her first year of athletics.

Alicia continues to improve through the season with a points improvement of nearly 100 points and achieved PB’s in four of the five Pentathlon events (12.47s for 75 m Hurdles, 8.07 m in the shot, 4,30 m in the high jump and 2:43 in the 800 m) for a total score of 2428 points.

She now moves up to the Heptathlon next year where she will add the 200m and the javelin to her repertoire of events.

On Saturday, recent recruit Sally Hamer took part in the Maverick Peaks Ultra taking in stunning scenery combined with plenty of rocks, climbs and descents across the 35.5 mile course with 4,000 ft of elevation gain.

Starting from Bakewell, the route takes in plenty of challenges as it makes its way through Chatsworth, and across Froggat, Burbage and Stanage Edges.

The Ultra was not only Sally’s first ultra but even the first time passing marathon distance and despite all this put in an excellent performance to make a grand day out with a time of 8:19:51

On Sunday the young Harriers had the start of their cross-country season, with their first mini-league match at King’s Park at Retford.

The event is a great day for the junior team with competitions for U11, U13 and U15 girls and boys with different distances to suit from 1.5 km up to 4 km.

On to the senior front for Sunday and the Sheffield Half Marathon finally took place after being on hiatus since March 2020. A cool but sunny day with wind made for good conditions as five Harriers took on the challenging course.

Both Thomas Shaw and Rachael Ashworth head off to London on Sunday and insisted it would be a steady one but still put in excellent times regardless with a 1:26:29 for Tom and 2:14:03 for Rachel. They were joined by Dom Ayton who completed in 1:45:45 whilst Sisters Amie Hewitt and Emma Butcher achieved PB’s in 2:29:20.