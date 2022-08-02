The night's biggest PB came from a continuing to improve Rachel Silcock who ran a 23:58 to dip under 24 minutes and knock 1:23 off her 5k PB to show great running at both ends of the spectrum following a great marathon campaign earlier in the year.

Biggest PB was hotly contested by the Harriers though as David Bulmer put in a fantastic performance chasing run buddy Bryan Cherry as the pair ran 21:28 and 21:29 for a PB of 1:21.

Getting faster still and Steve Carr ran well clear of the 20 minute marker to demolish a three year old 5k PB, nearly running sub-19 with a 19:04 and a PB of 0:31.

Worksop Harriers at the Newstead Abbey 5K Dash.

Meanwhile, a last minute decision to enter paid dividends for Henry Brady as he dipped under 19 for 5k with an 18:30 and 0:31 PB, whilst fastest PB of the day and an excellent improvement came as Matt Daly ran 17:31 and a big 0:42 PB!

Setting himself a PB marker, Nick Mould also ran he first official 5k race and set himself an excellent time, running 23:20 having only recently joined the Worksop Harriers and continuing to work hard on improvements.

It wasn’t solely PB success though as Charlotte Jones pushed the County Championship race right to the end, narrowly missing a PB and finishing just a handful of seconds behind the age cat winner to take Silver.

The medal adds a second to Charlotte's half marathon county bronze as well as multiple club gold standards for what is shaping up to be a solid year of running.