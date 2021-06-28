Osberton International Horse Trials set to return in September.

The Osberton International Horse Trials will return to action in September.

This popular autumn fixture will see a host of new features and attractions over the four days and runs from September 29 to October 3, incorporating the prestigious British Eventing Young Horse Championship.

Amongst a number of exciting developments organiser and course designer, Stuart Buntine has re-routed the cross-country course which will run through the trade stand village adding drama and atmosphere for spectators and competitors alike.

With the aim of bringing the championships format together the dressage for the Five, Six and Seven-year-olds will run on the Thursday, with cross-country taking place on Friday and the show jumping for all three age groups on Saturday.