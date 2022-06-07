Open water swim success for Bassetlaw Triathlon Club’s Sue Cotton at Derwentwater

The Keswick Mountain Festival offers anyone who ventures there the chance to take part in any number of running, cycling, hiking or swimming events as well as enjoying the more usual festival activities of music, food and talks.

For Sue, last year was her first visit to the festival and she couldn’t wait to return this May.

As a member of the Bassetlaw club she was particularly interested in the open water swimming and so entered the 750m swim in Derwentwater.

Sue Cotton winning her open water swim on Derwentwater

It proved to be a big day as she won her age category in a time of 29 minutes, 11 seconds.

She said: “Second year at Keswick Mountain Festival - love the atmosphere, the events - something for everyone, and just wandering around the site.

“Despite the less than summery weather – it was windy weather for the swim – I was over the moon to come away with first in my age group category.

“The course marshalls made sure we were all safe in the rough water - thank you to all. Bring on next year.”