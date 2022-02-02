Off-road races complete a busy end to the month for the Worksop Harriers

The Worksop Harriers team at the Killamarsh XC.

But before that there was another trip to Berry Hill as Martha Hazlehurst bagged a bit more cross-country racing experience in a tough field at the Midlands Championships.

With a variety of races for different age groups, Martha took on the 3k race, completing in a time of 13:54.

On to Sunday and it was over to Killamarsh for match thre of the local XC series. A mostly grass based course that’s a little flatter than others in the series but also the longest at around 10k.

The course is two laps around Meadowgate and Nethermoor Lakes near Rother Valley Country Park. A sunny winter morning made for pleasant racing conditions with some great results from all. On the Men’s front Thomas Shaw not only led home the Worksop Men but the race overall taking 1st place.

Tom was backed up by some strong improvements in form as Matt Daly cracked the top10 with a ninth place with Paul Marriott and Matt Chappell both continuing to improve (11th and 16th overall).

The scoring men were rounded out by solid performances by Kerry Saville, Ashley Wilson and Stephen Carr (39th, 42nd and 44th) with an additional 14 men to ensure a strong performance was backed up with maximum point scoring.

The Ladies team continued to show improvement with Sarah Worley narrowly missing out on making it a Worksop double first place finishing second by just a few seconds overall, with less than 30 seconds separating the top-three ladies.

Continued excellence from the ladies came as she was joined by Amy Ogden (taking several valuable places on the final run in) with a top-10 (7th) Kim Widdop (11th), Samantha Marriott (17th), Tanja Maric (22nd), Cathy Mhembere (25th) and Rachil Silcock (28th), with a further nine ladies, narrowly missing out on the maximum 10 additional points (for 17 total runners).