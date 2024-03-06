Nottinghamshire will face Northants next month in a friendly.

The game will be Notts' second home fixture of the summer, with Cardiff UCCE to visit West Bridgford between Wednesday 27 and Friday 29 March.

The encounters will round off pre-season for a side now under the stewardship of Haseeb Hameed, following a tour to Abu Dhabi and ahead of the Green and Golds' maiden competitive fixture of the year against Essex from 5 April.