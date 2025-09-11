Notts stay in touch at the top with win over Worcestershire

Ben Slater hit 36 off 94 balls for Notts. Photo: Mark Dunn Photography.

Nottinghamshire fended off a strong fightback by Worcestershire to complete a three-wicket win which keeps them at the heart of the race for the Rothesay County Championship title.

Chasing a target of 136 at Visit Worcestershire New Road, Haseeb Hameed’s side dipped to 83 for six before the lower middle order stood tall to take them to 136 for seven. After Ben Slater held the chase together early on with a resolute 36 (94 balls), Liam Patterson-White (23, 40) and Lyndon James (17 not out, 67) held their nerve with crucial contributions when it mattered most.

Ben Allison took three for 50 as the home side gave it everything but the defeat leaves Worcestershire almost certain to finish bottom of Division One. Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire’s win sets up a huge clash with reigning champions and Division One leaders Surrey at The Oval next week.

Nottinghamshire resumed on the final morning on 40 for one and, to their delight, the rain that has haunted this match was replaced by gorgeous sunshine. Visit Worcestershire New Road looked as magnificent as ever as Slater and Freddie McCann walked to the crease.

McCann was soon making the return journey after lifting a pull to deep square leg. When Khurram Shahzad, in a superb spell from the New Road End (8-5-8-1), trapped Joe Clarke lbw, a few Nottinghamshire nerves were jangling at 53 for three.

They were jangling even more after Ben Allison took two wickets in ten balls. Jack Haynes drove to cover and Kyle Verreynne was late on a ball which arrowed in to knock out middle stump.

Slater had resisted with skill and patience for 148 minutes but was lured into driving at a wide one from Tom Taylor and nicked it to supply the bowler’s 49th championship wicket of the season. As runs dried up - three from the last seven overs before lunch – Nottinghamshire dined at 91 for six.

Lunch arrived at a good time for them. It drained the bowlers of momentum and four quickfire fours from Patterson-White straight after the interval put Nottinghamshire back on the front foot.

Patterson-White edged Allison to wicketkeeper Gareth Roderick with 22 needed from the last three wickets but James, completing his excellent all-round match, and Josh Tongue saw their side to a potentially priceless victory.